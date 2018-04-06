Drake wants you to get your “motherf*ckin’ roll on.”

During a surprise appearance at Majid Jordan’s Toronto show on Thursday (April 5), October’s Own casually announced that he would be dropping a new single, and boy did he deliver.

Besides debuting “Nice For What,” a smooth skate-worthy track which is produced by Murda Beatz and samples Lauryn Hill’s ‘Ex-Factor,’ Champagne Papi included a star-studded music video filled with at least one (if not all) of your faves.

The beautiful visual, helmed by Karena Evans, features Issa Rae, Rasheeda Jones, Misty Copeland, Olivia Wilde, Jourdan Dunn, Letitia Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish, Yara Shahidi, and more.

For those keeping count, “Nice For What” is the third track that Drake has dropped since January, behind “God’s Plan,” and “Diplomatic Immunity.”

And now that we’re square in the middle of Drizzy season, it’s clear that the 31-year-old rapper is just getting warmed up.

Check out the “Nice For What” music video below.