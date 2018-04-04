Drake Teases Upcoming Project on Instagram

Drake boldly returned to music with his Scary Hours EP in January, setting the stage for his untitled forthcoming album. With “God’s Plan” entering its tenth week atop the Billboard Hot 100, it’s been all eyes on Drizzy.

The 30-year-old rapper continues to feed the hype machine by dropping subtle hints toward the anticipated project. On Sunday (April 1), the 6 God posted an Instagram story of his tired self that read, “You can see the album hours under my eyes.”

While the photo indicates that the Toronto native is hard at work in the studio on his next project, there’s been a dearth of information available regarding when it could possibly see the light of day. The OVO camp is known to keep close quarters when it comes to music dropping, but the return of OVO Sound Radio to Apple Music could bode well for possible Drake insight.

The Take Care rapper hopped into a recent Instagram live session with Murda Beatz on March 21, where he revealed to viewers that the scorching producer would be behind the boards for his next single. “New single dropping soon produced by Chef Murda,” Drake commented. Murda later gave a shout-out to Aubrey and told him that he’s ready to put the finishing touches on the record.

Check out the post from Drake in album mode below.

This story was first posted to Billboard.