After releasing Scary Hours in January 2018, featuring “God’s Plan” which debuted an No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart for eleven weeks, Drake continues to have a great 2018. Now, just days after the release of his women-inspired song dubbed, “Nice for What,” the 6 God reveals what seems to be the title and date for his forthcoming album, Scorpion.

Drizzy made the announcement in an Instagram post of a photo on Tuesday (April 16). The OVO general is seen donning a black jacket, with the word Scorpion stitched on the back–which many assume to be the album title–along with a general release date of June 2018.

Scorpion will serve as the follow-up to Drake’s More Life, which earned the rapper his seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and set a new streaming record. More Life, released on March 18, earned 505,000 equivalent album units in the week ending March 23, according to Nielsen Music.

In related Drizzy news, super producer Boi-1da dubbed Drake as one the best songwriters ever.

“I think Drake is literally one of the greatest songwriters of all time,” Boi said during interview with Rap Radar. “And for someone to try to discredit someone who I’ve literally seen write songs like he’s writing an essay, it bothers me because I’m close to it.”