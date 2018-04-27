J. Cole is coming to snatch up the headlines in 2018, just watch. If the release of his conversation-starter album, KOD, kicked off the rapper’s triumphant summer run, his latest PSA solidified that his reign will stretch way into the fall. Cole and his crew announced that the first ever Dreamville Festival is coming on Sept. 15. Quite fittingly, the one-day event will take place in none other than his home state of North Carolina.

While no tentative lineup has been announced, pre-sale tickets to the all-ages festival—which will take place in Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park—are available once interested fans input their email address and phone number. Prices range between $50 and $400 for general admission through MVP passes, respectively.

It would be a safe estimation to expect performances from Cole, Bas, Cozz, Omen, Lute, J.I.D., Earth Gang and Ari Lennox, who has a new project on the way. Cole fall, indeed.