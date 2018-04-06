Allow me to point out that if you did not own a Tamagotchi digital pet (or a Digimon one for that matter) your 90s childhood was not as lit as you thought it was. And no rapper understands this better than Cali lyricist DUCKWRTH as he brings us the latest, zany visual from his XTRA UUGLY mixtape, “Tamagotchi.”

The eclectic Lino Asada-directed video features DUCKWRTH & Co. going on a wild and sidesplitting high-speed chase across the Mojave Desert. And as the song title and digitize animated effects show, it is in homage of the ’90s adored virtual pet, Tamagotchi.

DUCKWRTH is also hitting the road this month as he’s touring all across the West Coast and Southwest regions. The current dates are as follows:

April 6 – Hollywood, California @ Hollywood Palladium

April 7 – San Diego, California @ The Observatory

April 8 – Santa Ana, California @ The Observatory

April 11 – Phoenix, Arizona @ The Van Buren

April 12 – Tucson, Arizona @ The Rialto Theatre

April 13 – Albuquerque, New Mexico @ El Rey Theater

April 18 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

April 19 – Austin, Texas @ Emo’s Austin

April 21 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana @ Varsity Theatre

XTRA UUGLY is now available on all streaming services and digital platforms. Fans can get their tickets to the show right here.