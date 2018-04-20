While a certain half of the firebrand duo Run the Jewels has been under fire in more ways than one, El-P on the hand has been quietly cooking. BRON studios have recently announced that the producer/rapper will be composing the score to the forthcoming Al Capone biopic, Fonzo. The film, written and directed by Josh Trank, will star Tom Hardy (playing as Al Capone himself), Kyle MacLachlan, Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden and Matt Dillon. Unlike many films that featured various portrayals of the infamous Chicago gangster, this will show a 47-year-old Capone battling with dementia, wrestling with his notorious past.

In a press release, Trank expressed his gratitude for the Company Flow alum’s involvement in scoring the film and how his music as influenced him as a youth. “Since I was fourteen years old, El-P’s music has been one of the most important creative influences in my life. There’s literally no greater honor for me than to collaborate with him today and bear witness to this next stage of his artistic journey.”

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this movie,” El-P stated in the same statement. “I’m a huge fan of everyone involved.” El-P then took to Twitter to express his gratitude and excitement for being one of the few hip-hop producers to have ever scored a motion picture. “Cats out the bag. I’m scoring FONZO,” he wrote. “Psyched to get the chance to do this sh*t. In celebration, here’s the only picture I can possibly say I arguably look more handsome than Tom Hardy in. Thanks to everyone involved for giving me this opportunity to get weird.” He continued with, “FYI, as stated previously, the name I compose scores under will most likely be “XANS XIMMER”. still workshopping it.”

This wouldn’t have been the first time El-P has scored a film, however, as he previously done the music for the 2002 flick, Bomb the System. Currently, Fonzo has no release date. In the meantime, peep the tweets below.

