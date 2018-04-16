Indio, California was overwhelmed with iconic artists for weekend 1 of Coachella, but Marshall Mathers arrived to the scene with a purpose. After bringing his “Mom’s Spaghetti” pop-up to the Colorado Desert, the Shady Records CEO disregarded the social pressure of following up Beyoncé and Cardi B’s epic sets and made his own headlines with a legendary reunion every rap fan can appreciate.

With the streets of Detroit behind him, the “Rap God” kicked off the show with some throwback classics from his 2005 LP The Eminem Show and then segued into his more current hits with the help of Skylar Grey. In between songs, Em lashed out at his super-tough online haters by taking a page right out of Jimmy Kimmel’s playbook and reading off their “Mean Tweets.”

Afterwards, Em brought out 50 Cent to perform their revered collaboration “Patiently Waiting,” and made rap nerd in the crowd go wild. 50 hung around to perform their 2009 Grammy Award-winning track “Crack a Bottle” as well as his greatest hits “I Get Money” and of course, “In Da Club.” Later on, the Revival lyricist brought out his next surprise.

The crowd exploded with roars and cheers once Dr. Dre made his unexpected appearance. Em and Dre brought a handful of hits to life like their unforgettable collaboration “Forgot About Dre” as well as “Still D.R.E” and “Nothing But A G Thang.”

Watch Eminem bring out Dr. Dre at Coachella below.