While many people were probably celebrating 4/20 by getting lost in a cloud of smoke, Eminem appeared to be celebrating the day for a completely different reason. The rapper took to social media to commemorate 10 years of sobriety.

Em announced the huge milestone on his Twitter account on Apr. 21. “Celebrated my 10 years yesterday,” he tweeted. Attached, was a photo of the Detroit native holding up a 10-year chip.

Royceda59 also showed love for his “mentor,” congratulating him on reaching the decade mark. “Happy sobriety birthday to my mentor @Eminem,” he wrote on Twitter. “Keep fighting the good fight homie … I love you for life.”

Eminem has always been fairly candid about his battle with addiction. He’s previously spoke about his struggle on the track “Arose” from his recent album Revival. Additionally, in a 2015 interview with Men’s Journal, the “Walk on Water” artist discussed his overdose in 2007. “I overdosed on pills, and I went into the hospital,” he said at the time. “I was close to 230 pounds. I’m not sure how I got so big, but I have ideas. The coating on the Vicodin and the Valium I’d been taking for years leaves a hole in your stomach, so to avoid a stomachache, I was constantly eating—and eating badly.”

