Eric B & Rakim Endorse ‘Sex And The City’ Star Cynthia Nixon For Governor

In celebration of the first show on their reunion tour, legendary rap duo Eric B. and Rakim hit the stage at New York City’s Irving Plaza on Apr. 9, to make a very political gesture (and we’re not talking about announcing Eric B’s presidential run). The duo reportedly invited Cynthia Nixon, aka Miranda from Sex and the City to join them onstage to plug her run for governor.

“I know that Eric B. is president, but I’m here ’cause I want to be governor of New York state,” she told the crowd. “I was born here, I grew up here with my mom in a one-bedroom, five-flight walk up.” Nixon also spoke about her plans to legalize marijuana, rebuild the subway system, end mass incarceration, and repair a corrupt political system in New York. While Eric B. and Rakim didn’t formally endorse Nixon, it’s seems as though they are definitely rooting for her.

Nixon reportedly announced her run for governor of the State of New York in Mar. 2018. The actress and political leader has since embarked on a lengthy campaign trail to defeat current governor Andrew Cuomo. This isn’t the star’s first dive into politics and social justice however. Nixon has always been a prominent advocate for LGBT rights, particularly sam-sex marriage. This year, the Human Rights Campaign honored her with the Visibility Award for her humanitarian service.

Following Nixon’s appearance, the duo continued the show with live renditions of classics like “I Ain’t No Joke,” “Microphone Fiend,” and “Don’t Sweat the Technique.” The reunion tour continues in Philadelphia on Apr. 11. Check out the tour dates below.

Eric B & Rakim Remaining Tour Dates

04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts 04/12 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

04/15 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome

04/17 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

04/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage

04/19 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

04/20 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

04/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

04/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

04/26 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

04/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

04/29 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

04/30 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

05/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

05/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore