Singer Eric Bellinger has excelled at bringing us a fresh body of work for the soul every year since 2014, and today is no different. After serving up remixes to hits from Drake and Childish Gambino, the L.A. crooner comes through with his latest LP for all the girls out there who want to be loved but don’t want to fall in love. Upon the album’s release, Bellinger confirmed the album’s title is based on his ad-lib “It’s Eazy,” and contains songs he’s been holding on to for awhile.

“A lot of people have been asking what my new project EAZY CALL is all about,” Bellinger said on Instagram. “Quite simply, I’d call this… ‘THE GREATEST HITS’ album of songs that have yet to be released. I got songs on here to dance to, smoke to, sing to, make love to, and songs that I believe are pushing R&B forward. I’ve literally been working on some of these records for YEARS and I hope y’all can appreciate each and every record for what it is.”

Although his Tory Lanez diss “Yikes” didn’t make the cut, Eric delivers 15 fresh records. Bellinger kicks off the album with a sultry dedication to voluptuous legs everywhere followed by his Ma$e-assisted banger “Not A Love Song.” Eazy Call also holds contributions from the likes of singer Sammie, Dom Kennedy, Wale, Mila J, Tink, Chevy Woods, AD, and Ne-Yo. He relies on production from expert beatmakers like London On Da Track, Sleep Deez, Oorey, Scootie, and more.

Stream and cop Eric Bellinger’s new album Eazy Call below.