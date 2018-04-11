We haven’t seen Beyonce on stage in quite a bit. The Queen Bey has been taking some much needed vacation from live performances to rest and tend to her new twins, Rumi and Sir. But thankfully, Mrs. Carter is returning to her rightful place in the spotlight at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The singer saddened the Hive in 2017, when she withdrew her headlining position in light of her pregnancy. Despite the letdown, she promised Coachella organizers and fans that she would fulfill her commitment to the annual event, and that it would be the experience of a lifetime.

The first week of Coachella 2018 kicks off on Friday, Apr. 13. While there are still a couple more days left on the calendar, we have a run down of everything you should know about Beyonce’s return to the main stage.

—

1. Beyonce Has An Intense Rehearsal Schedule

We all know Beyonce is a perfectionist when it comes to her art, but apparently the performer is taking it to a new level for her headlining gig. According to various reports, Bey has been rehearsing for 11 hours each day in order to be ready for the big performance. Now, that’s what we call dedication.

2. The Singer Is Reportedly On An Even More Rigorous Diet Plan

The only thing more rigorous than her rehearsal schedule is her diet plan. According to People, the singer has been on a strict diet and taken on the No Master Cleanse to prepare for her comeback. If you’ve been living under a rock: it’s also a known fact that Beyonce is a vegan.

3. She’s Hired A Handful Of Back-Up Dancers

It isn’t a true Beyonce show if there aren’t stellar vocals, amazing effects, and, of course, killer choreography. And to make sure that she’s good on the latter, the singer has reportedly hired at least 100 back-up dancers and called on them one week before the festival.

4. She’s Got The Late Date and Time Slot

The organizers of Coachella officially revealed the time slots for the first week, and Beyonce is listed late in the schedule. She will be performing on Saturday (Apr. 14). And since she is the headlining act, she won’t go on until 11:05 p.m. PST. So, hopefully you’ll be well-rested.

May we have your attention, please? pic.twitter.com/hTZADS6ubg — Coachella (@coachella) April 11, 2018

5. Rumor Has It, Bey Is Bringing Guests

While the reports have not been confirmed, many fans believe Bey has a couple of surprises up her bedazzled sleeve. One thing we have reason to believe is that the star will be reuniting with members of Destiny’s Child – all fix of its past members. The rumors began swirling after a series of posts and cryptic messages on social media. Most recently, LaTavia Roberson – a member of the group’s original four – posted a sweet throwback pic on social media, suggesting that there was no bad blood between her and the other girls (she was reportedly kicked out of the group). Nothing has been validated, but we’ll all just have to cross our fingers and see.

6. You Can Stream It All Online

If you can’t make the festival in Indio, California, no worries! YouTube will be exclusively streaming all of your favorite performances, including Beyonce’s. So grab some popcorn and don’t miss a single minute and watch it here!