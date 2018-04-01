Hours after video footage of Fabolous holding an unidentified object in his hand while menacing his longterm girlfriend Emily B appeared on TMZ, he performed at a Lil Kim concert at New York’s Terminal 5 and was met with cheers.

Last week, the Freddy vs. Jason rapper was arrested for reportedly punching Emily B in the face seven times knocking out some of her teeth. The two have two children together, a 10-year-old and a 2-year-old. After seeing the footage, many took to Twitter to express their disgust and disappointment with Fabolous, real name John Jackson.

So we are completely done with #Fabolous right? This clown knocked two teeth out of the mouth of the mother of his children. Punched her 7 times in the face. Trash rapper and trash person. — Eddie (@eddieb2) March 30, 2018

I remember getting resistance when I wrote that all men are CAPABLE of abusive behavior, regardless of their history, but this Fab video just underlines what I said. Be prepared to check your boys/favs. Believing “they could never” is part of the problem. — Jabari 2600 (@JLBarrow) March 31, 2018

The way Emily B backed up when Fab moved toward her said it all. That’s real fear—even with her family & his security there. SMH. — Alvin aqua Blanco | Jabari Warrior (@Aqua174) March 31, 2018

Before being given cheers and applause, Fabolous speaks to the crowd thanking them for all their love and support. Watch the video below.