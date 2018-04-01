Fabolous Receives Cheers During Concert At New York City’s Terminal 5

fabolous-met-with-cheers-at-terminal5-concert
CREDIT: Getty Images

Hours after video footage of Fabolous holding an unidentified object in his hand while menacing his longterm girlfriend Emily B appeared on TMZ, he performed at a Lil Kim concert at New York’s Terminal 5 and was met with cheers.

Last week, the Freddy vs. Jason rapper was arrested for reportedly punching Emily B in the face seven times knocking out some of her teeth. The two have two children together, a 10-year-old and a 2-year-old. After seeing the footage, many took to Twitter to express their disgust and disappointment with Fabolous, real name John Jackson.

Before being given cheers and applause, Fabolous speaks to the crowd thanking them for all their love and support. Watch the video below.