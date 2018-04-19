Fabolous will not have to face a judge this month after his lawyer successfully pushed his domestic violence case with longtime girlfriend Emily Bustamante to May.

Court documents obtained by Bossip revealed the rapper (real name John David Jackson) was expected to be in court Wednesday (April 18), but did not show. His lawyer then asked for a delay, which was approved by the New Jersey judge. He’s now scheduled to appear in court sometime in May. The artist was previously charged with aggravated assault and making terroristic threats towards the shoe designer, who reportedly had to have her teeth surgically removed after she was hit in the face by Jackson.

Video of an argument surfaced March 31 between Emily B’s father and Fabolous. The mother of three has returned to social media since the incident happened. So has Fabolous while sharing his recent performances and fashion collaborations. His brother Paul Cain, has vouched for him on social media as well, telling the masses to stay out of the family’s personal affairs.

Posted A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on Mar 27, 2018 at 1:05pm PDT

@kith | @iceberg A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Apr 18, 2018 at 9:56am PDT

The two have been together for over ten years. Speaking to VIBE in 2010, Emily shared how the two met. “He asked where I was from, and said that I should visit him next time I’m in New York. I gave him my number and watched him store it in his sidekick as ‘Emily VA.’ I felt like, Wow, he’s only going to know me for my state. I never asked for his number, I felt if it was meant to be, he would call me,” she said. “We stayed in touch on the phone and when he finally came back to VA to do a show, he called and invited me. We spoke everyday from then on and saw each other often.”

Fab has also spoken on his relationship, but in a reflective matter. While appearing on The Combat Jack Show in 2012, he explained how marriage isn’t for him.

“I don’t think marriage is in the future for me right now. I just really don’t,” he said. “And the thing about marriage is that, I believe in it but don’t believe in it. I think sometimes people put on that ring and that paper, and it messes up a good thing sometimes because now it’s a different emphasis on your relationship because now you can say I’m married, I got this paper — I like to just build on relationships and make sure you’re in a happy relationship.”