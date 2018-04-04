Flatbush Zombies Rap Over Nas, Pharoahe Monch & Dipset During “Funk Flex Freestyle”

Flatbush Zombies eat microphones for breakfast when there are no pancakes around. Even when there’s an ample bounty of food, they tend to devour mics for the love of hip-hop.

So FunkFlex’s recent request for a live freestyle session at HOT97 was a no-brainer for Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice and Erick Arc Elliott. The Brooklyn rap group recently slayed beats from Nas, Pharoahe Monch and Dipset during the 9 minute ordeal.

Watch the trio below.