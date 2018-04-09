Some excuses are creative and others are just plain lazy. One woman from Fort Pierce, Fla. attempted to blame the weather for cocaine found in her purse.

WPLG reports Kennecia Posey was investigated by police after a car she was riding in was pulled over for swerving on March 21. Fort Pierce officers searched the car after getting a whiff of Mary Jane. The officers found separate bags of marijuana and cocaine in a bag on Posey’s lap. The 26-year-old admitted owning the marijuana, but denied the cocaine was hers.

“I don’t know anything about any cocaine,” Posey said to the officers. The police report then goes on to list why the drugs ended up in her possession. “It’s a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse.” Police weren’t buying the excuse and charged Posey with one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. She was later released on bond.

CREDIT: WPLG

Posey isn’t the only Florida native to come up with an elaborate lie about drugs. Just a few days earlier, William Dwyane Washington was being questioned in relation to a grand theft investigation when Marion County officers found a small baggie with brown substance. The 44-year-old explained that it was his daily vitamins. After a quick field test, the substance tested positive for heroin.