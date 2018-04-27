Freeway serves up another win for Philly with his new game-winning single, “All The Way Live” from his upcoming studio album called Think Free.

After his home city spent the last few months celebrating their new Super Bowl Championship, Meek Mill’s long-overdue release from jail, and the 76ers entering the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia native provides more insight into what we can expect from his first album to drop via Roc Nation.

Known to be one who doesn’t conform to the game’s passing trends, Freeway proves he can outrun the new generation of MC’s with his speedy flow, hard-hitting bars, and a dank trap-like instrumental that’s worthy enough to receive the remix treatment from any of his fellow label mates.

Since being diagnosed with kidney failure back in 2015, the State Property rapper took some to take better care of himself before shaking the block earlier this year with his comeback single “Devils & Angels.” Earlier this month, Philly Freezer confirmed he’s back to business and revealed his sixth solo LP Think Free will finally drop on Friday, June 8.

Stream Freeway’s latest offering, “All The Way Live,” below.