It seems like everyone has their thoughts on the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. The Cleveland Cavaliers player was reportedly caught on camera cheating on his pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian with two other women. The footage was reportedly recorded in October 2017, when the reality star was three months pregnant. There was also more recent footage of Thompson entering a hotel with another woman.

French Montana, who dated the high-profile Revenge Body host in 2014, spoke to TMZ about the recent developments.

“Lemme tell you something man, I just want everyone to be happy,” French told cameramen outside of Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. “When there’s negativity, I duck and move Papi. We’re doing good, we’re wealthy, we’re living healthy.” He later sings Al Green’s “Love And Happiness” before entering the club.

While Kardashian nor Thompson have commented on the news, Khloe’s ex-husband Lamar Odom is reportedly saddened by the developments and feels “terrible” for her. Thompson was reportedly booed at a Cavs vs. Knicks game in Cleveland last night (Apr. 11) by fans, and Twitter has been none-too-kind to him.

Kardashian is reportedly set to give birth to their daughter any day now. This will be her first child and Thompson’s second.

Check out French’s comments below.