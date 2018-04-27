Gabrielle Union On Bill Cosby Verdict: “The Day Of Reckoning Is Upon Us”

After a nearly yearlong trial, Bill Cosby was found guilty on Thursday (Apr. 26) for sexually assaulting and drugging Andrea Constand, the New York Times reports. The verdict arrived in the midst of the #MeToo movement which gives a platform and support for those affected by sexual violence. For the many victims that came forward to shed a light on Cosby’s reported sexual misconduct, this ruling served as a moment of victory for those that have been silenced.

As the decision made its way throughout the Internet, one public figure shared her resounding thoughts on the matter. In an interview with the Associated Press, actor Gabrielle Union said Cosby’s guilty mandate will spark a domino effect.

“I think it’s just the tip of the iceberg, and I think the day of reckoning is upon us, and there’s a lot of people who should be very, very worried about their freedom,” she said before looking straight into the camera, “because justice is coming for you.”

Union, who has shared her story of being a rape survivor in her memoir and past interviews, added that “if you think that you’ve aged out of justice, think again because victims/survivors our memories are long. So, you can run, you can hide, but justice will find you.”

‘JUSTICE IS COMING FOR YOU’: Actress Gabrielle Union warns the guilty that #BillCosby is ‘just the first domino to go’ pic.twitter.com/qVICpMaglI — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 27, 2018

Tarana Burke, the #MeToo founder, also shared her thoughts on Cosby’s fate. In an interview with Good Morning America, the activist said, “Having a verdict like this, it says, ‘We believe you. We looked at the evidence that was presented, we heard the expert testimony and yes, we believe you.’ That’s shocking because it doesn’t happen enough.”

Cosby’s sentencing can land him in prison for up to 10 years. The incident in contention at court occurred over 10 years ago. He’s currently under house arrest because the court labeled him a flight risk.