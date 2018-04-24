James Shaw Jr may not feel comfortable accepting a hero title after he wrestled an AR-15 assault riffle from a gunman inside a Nashville Waffle House. However, that doesn’t mean others aren’t willingly bestowing the honor.

As of Monday (April 23) a Go Fund Me account was created for the 29-year-old father for his courageous act. The goal was set at $60,000, and at the time of this post it’s reached $56,676. Donations have ranged in price from $5 to $200 with many leaving comments of gratitude and praising Shaw for disarming Travis Reinking before he could kill more people.

“Thankful there are people like you in the world,” Shawn Wilborn wrote. “Your courage, humility and kindness serve as a model for all,” Margaret Burgess also commented.

Early Sunday Morning (April 22) 29-year-old Reinking exited his truck and fatally shot two people outside the restaurant before entering Waffle House and killing two more. Shaw heard the shots and hid and pounced on Reinking when he took a moment to look down at his weapon.

While Shaw alleges his act of bravery was done for selfish reasons, it helped save more lives. “I was completely doing it just to save myself. I don’t want people to think that I was the Terminator or Superman or anybody like that,” he told reporters the day after the incident.

Travis Reinking has since been caught and was given a $2 million bond, which was denied.