Fans of Governors Ball can now plan out their very busy weekend now that the performance list schedule is live.

The festival will be at New York’s Randall’s Island Park, as usual, and go on between June 1 and June 3. The lineup for this year is finally out–but only on the app. There are already a few expected conflicts but there’ll be great options.

On Friday, June 1, the lineup will include GoldLink, Post Malone, DRAM, 6LACK, ASAP Twelvyy, and more. On Saturday, June 2, the available acts will include Kelela, Brockhampton, 2 Chainz, Travis Scott, and Jay Electronica. On the last day, June 3, Khalid, N.E.R.D, Eminem, Lil Uzi, Aminé, Kali Uchis, and more will perform.

Almost equally as important as the talent lineup is the food lineup. There aren’t only three days of music and performances, there’ll be art and food, too. You can’t party in New York City if you don’t check the food out. Eats and sweets will be available at the highly-anticipated festival.

There will be big food names like Sweet Chick, Ramen Burger, Big Mozz x Cookie Dō, Taiyaki NYC, La Esquina, and too many more to name. In the middle of the sets, you can opt for a dessert of a meal–your choice.

Throughout the grounds, there will be free water stations in all directions, juice options, beers, ciders, and more. The 2018 cocktail program is set to feature Bacardi’s Gov Ball Punch, Don Julio Paloma, Lagunita and Bell’s Brewery.

A limited number of 3-day and single day tickets will be available for purchase. Tickets to the festival are available while supplies last on govball.com