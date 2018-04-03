Gucci Mane, Migos & Lil Yachty Reveal ‘Glacier Boyz’ Album Release Date

With over a decade making his mark in hip-hop, Gucci Mane’s unwavering work ethic has in part allowed him to develop into the rap mogul we see today.

The 38-year-old already has the collaborative 1017 Eskimo Presents: Eskimo Boys Vol. 1 on tap for Friday (April 6), but the grind never stops for Guwop. Gucci informed fans Sunday (April 1) through a series of Instagram posts that his joint project with the Migos and Lil Yachty, Glacier Boyz, is slated to drop April 13.

Quavo previously teased the idea of a mixtape in a since-deleted tweet accompanied by a photo of Quality Control labelmate Lil Yachty and Wop in the studio captioned, “Glacier Boyz.” At the top of March, the ATL trio plus Takeoff began building momentum toward the project with “Solitaire,” which saw Quavo notch a production credit on the track.

The 1017 Records CEO posted a clip to Instagram on Sunday possibly on set alongside Quavo, Takeoff and Lil Boat for the “Solitaire” music video. “Ice Ice Baby #GlacierBoyz April 13,” he wrote.

In addition to the two projects on the way making for a busy April, Gucci is still preparing to release his thirteenth studio album, The Evil Genius, later this year.

Check out the Instagram posts from Gucci Mane below.

