Gwen Stefani is hitting the Las Vegas Strip. The No Doubt singer and solo star announced on Tuesday (Apr. 10) that she will be headlining a residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino called “Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl.” The show, which will kick off on June 27 inside the Zappos Theater, was designed exclusively for the room and promoter Live Nation promised that the singer will take to the stage with a “spectacular show like no other, celebrating the breadth of her illustrious musical career.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the public on Friday (Apr. 13) at 10 a.m. PT here beginning at $59. “To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor. Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency,” Stefani said in a statement. “I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait.”

At press time the residency consists of 25 dates spread out from June 2018 through March 2019; you can check out all the dates below. Stefani has teamed with Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment to donate $1 from very purchased ticket to the non-profit Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, a Vegas-based nonprofit that provides medical treatment to children facing life-threatening conditions.

Stefani stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday to announce some other news. Or rather, to not announce something major. “He got sexier and it just keeps getting better and cuter and more country,” she told the host when Ellen inquired how things were going with Stefani’s longtime boyfriend and People’s most recent Sexiest Man Alive, Blake Shelton. And when DeGeneres wondered if the tabloid rumors about an impending marriage were true, a flustered Stefani said, “So, if I say we we are, then I say we are. And if I say no we’re not then that would be sad too.”

And with that, Stefani asked the married host what she thought they should do: get married, or just stay in a committed relationship? “I love being married… I think you should get married,” DeGeneres said. “Don’t you?” At that point, the already nervous Stefani smacked her hands and laughed, “What are you doing?” Bottom line: she loves Shelton, her kids love Shelton and Stefani thinks about marriage “all the time,” but for now there’s no answer.

Watch the interview below, which also includes Stefani talking about her residency.

Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl residency dates

June 2018: 27, 29, 30

July 2018: 3, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21

Dec. 2018: 27, 29, 30, 31

Feb. 2019: 27

March 2019: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

