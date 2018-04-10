Pittsburgh’s Hardo Balances Street Life And His Wifey On “Smile” Feat. Latia

Pittsburgh-bred Hardo is set to release his forthcoming EP, The Fame or Feds Story in the coming months. But first, the novice MC decides to pour his heart out to his significant other with the Latia-assisted track titled, “Smile.”

Over Stevie B’s piano-driven backdrop, the Trapway rapper shows his vulnerable side by expressing his appreciation for his wifey.

“Smile’ is about realizing that I don’t need to be out all night trying get to a dollar while having a girl at home feeling lonely because she thinks I’m out with other women,” Hardo said via press release. “I want to let the woman I’m interested in know I’ll be there for her and that she is free to live her life and be happy. If she is still there when I get to where I want to be, shit will work out,” says Hardo on the track.”

The rapper born Joseph Barnett really is from the concrete jungle, too. For instance, he was caught with a kilo of heroin when he just 18 years old. The sagacious hustler represented himself in court and received probation. But that wasn’t enough to steer Hardo from the streets. The following year he was caught with two kilos of heroin. A prison sentence and a parole violation later, the bubbling rapper decided to switch hustles. Since then, he’s released 2015’s Trapnati, 2016’s Trap-N-Fever and 2017’s Trapway, as well as garnered the respect of the likes of T.I. Meek Mill, Tee Grizzley, Dave East, among others.

Hardo’s The Fame or Feds Story will be released in June.

Stream “Smile” below.

