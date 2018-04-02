Houston Teen Gets Full Ride To 20 Prestigious Colleges

Like many high school students looking to achieve higher education, seventeen-year-old Michael Brown submitted a handful of applications to the universities he wanted to attend. But after enduring that long waiting process, he was shocked to learn that he got into all 20 of the colleges he applied to. Even more, he was awarded a full ride to each.

Brown – who is currently a high school senior at Lamar High School in Houston – reportedly got accepted into Ivy league schools, including Harvard University, Yale University, Princeton University, Stanford University, University of Pennsylvania, and Northwestern and Georgetown University.

Each of the colleges reportedly offered Brown a combination of merit and financial-based scholarships and grants, The New York Times reports. He was also awarded an estimated $260,000 through scholarships that he sought out outside of the college application process.

The good news didn’t come without hard work though. Brown reportedly has a 4.68 GPA; his SAT score is 1540 out of 1600, and he’s involved in a number of school activities, including Key Club and the debate team.

“He actually earned it,” Brown’s mother, Berthinia Rutledge-Brown said. “I always knew Mike would get into a good school. I always knew he’d get good scholarship support. But I never imagined this.”

Brown’s mother is hoping her son will attend Stanford or Harvard, but the teen has not committed to any university just yet. Wherever he goes, Brown said that he intends to major in political science. He hopes to become a lawyer.