Huey Supreme is tenaciously breaking into the music lexicon, foreseeing his bright future through the cracks on his way to “lay it down” in his newest drop “Late Night.” This being the second song he’s dropped this year after releasing his 2016 debut Hue.

On the surface “Late Night” is a call for nighttime company with a woman in between early morning studio sessions, but behind it all is a prophetic declaration of self-predicted success and a longing for support through the hills and valleys. It’s an R&B-infused slow jam made from a delicious bassline sprinkled with keys, a satisfying consistency with his previous work.

The 23-year-old hip-hop artist released his debut EP Hues July 2016 and took almost a year hiatus to focus on developing as an artist. A sophomore project is coming soon, but no final release dates are known. Supreme dropped “Antidote” a couple months ago (Feb. 22) and started a 16-episode New York subway freestyle series through his Instagram.

Check out his freestyle and stream the new joint below.