It seems as if Twitter just learned that Issa Rae, star and creator of HBO’s hit series Insecure wrote a book three years ago detailing her life as an awkward black girl. The book, appropriately titled The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, received rave reviews for Rae’s sarcastic, deadpan humor and helped to solidify her fan base of fellow awkward black girls.

What seems to be grinding people’s gears is a chapter in the book in which Rae details the difficulty successful black women have in the dating department. As a solution, Rae suggests black women should date Asian men, since they too aren’t the most desirable of men.

This three-year-old chapter has become new evidence to some Twitter users as proof of why Rae needs to be canceled, and they have taken to Twitter to voice their angst with the writer and actress.

An influential black woman (Issa rae) is telling black women to procreate with Asian men because they will intellectually suit black women in her book…. Christ what have we done as black men to be shitted on like this? — DreTookHer🇬🇾 (@RealBeardedDre) April 29, 2018

Unfortunately there weren’t too many people who agreed the with the sentiments expressed.

NIGGA TWITTER: Issa Rae is cancelled.

ME: Why?

NT: She said in her book that black women & Asian men should marry.

ME: You mean that 3-year-old book filled with funny, satirical essays about race?

NT: I dunno. Didn’t read the whole thing. Just that part.

ME: pic.twitter.com/isx3bXIFfs — DIE ONE CRAZY! (@unclecrizzle) April 30, 2018

Ya’ll are tryna “cancel” Issa Rae over a joke in a humorous memoir published three years ago. It has to be painful to reach that far to be upset. Honestly, truly. — Meekah Proctor (@meeksz_) April 30, 2018

🗣 your favorite BLACK rappers tweet about wanting foreign women everyday.. Why are you mad at Issa Rae?? — Young Geezy.. (@MsMyaG) April 30, 2018

The same black men whining about Issa Rae have likely said far worse about black women. Issa likely made her proposal in jest, but you all tend to be serious. Side note: Dave Chapelle, Terrence Howard and Donald Glover all have Asian mates. Nothing wrong with it. Relax. pic.twitter.com/TO7jBb2UUy — Euphemia Curt (@Euphemia_Curt) April 30, 2018

Rae hasn’t responded the criticism and something tells us the Peabody winner won’t anytime soon.