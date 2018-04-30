Issa Rae Is Trending Because Twitter Just Read Her Book That Came Out Three Years Ago

issa-rae-awkward-black-girl-book
CREDIT: Getty Images

It seems as if Twitter just learned that Issa Rae, star and creator of HBO’s hit series Insecure wrote a book three years ago detailing her life as an awkward black girl. The book, appropriately titled The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, received rave reviews for Rae’s sarcastic, deadpan humor and helped to solidify her fan base of fellow awkward black girls.

What seems to be grinding people’s gears is a chapter in the book in which Rae details the difficulty successful black women have in the dating department. As a solution, Rae suggests black women should date Asian men, since they too aren’t the most desirable of men.

This three-year-old chapter has become new evidence to some Twitter users as proof of why Rae needs to  be canceled, and they have taken to Twitter to voice their angst with the writer and actress.

Unfortunately there weren’t too many people who agreed the with the sentiments expressed.

Rae hasn’t responded the criticism and something tells us the Peabody winner won’t anytime soon.

Tags: HBO, Insecure, Issa Rae, The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl