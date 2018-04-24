J. Balvin Is Headed On The Road For 27-City U.S. Tour

Colombian music sensation J. Balvin is headed to a city near you. The “Mi Gente” musician will embark on a 27-city tour to support his upcoming album Vibras, which is slated to drop on May 25.

The tour will begin in the fall, starting on Sept. 19 in Fresno, Calif. and concluding on Oct. 28 in Miami. The musician has not only had a string of popular songs from “Mi Gente” to “Machika” -he’s been featured on songs by Prince Royce, Cardi B, Justin Bieber and Yandel. Recently, he accompanied his collaborator Beyoncé at her Weekend 2 Coachella performance. There’s no limit to the resumé of this magnetic performer.

“I make music for everybody,” he told Rolling Stone about his approach to music. “I’m down to change people’s minds, I’m down to just refresh the world.”

Tickets for the Vibras tour go on sale beginning this Friday, Apr. 27th at 10 a.m. EST. See if he’ll be stopping by your city by checking out the tour dates below.

September 19 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena

September 20 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

September 21 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

September 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

September 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

September 30 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

October 3 – Laredo, TX @ Laredo Energy Arena

October 4 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center

October 5 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

October 6 – Edinburgh, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

October 7 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

October 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

October 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center

October 12 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

October 13 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

October 14 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

October 18 – Boston, MA @ Agannis Arena

October 19 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

October 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

October 21 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

October 24 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

October 25 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

October 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

October 27 – Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome

October 28 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena