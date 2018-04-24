J. Balvin Is Headed On The Road For 27-City U.S. Tour
Colombian music sensation J. Balvin is headed to a city near you. The “Mi Gente” musician will embark on a 27-city tour to support his upcoming album Vibras, which is slated to drop on May 25.
The tour will begin in the fall, starting on Sept. 19 in Fresno, Calif. and concluding on Oct. 28 in Miami. The musician has not only had a string of popular songs from “Mi Gente” to “Machika” -he’s been featured on songs by Prince Royce, Cardi B, Justin Bieber and Yandel. Recently, he accompanied his collaborator Beyoncé at her Weekend 2 Coachella performance. There’s no limit to the resumé of this magnetic performer.
“I make music for everybody,” he told Rolling Stone about his approach to music. “I’m down to change people’s minds, I’m down to just refresh the world.”
Tickets for the Vibras tour go on sale beginning this Friday, Apr. 27th at 10 a.m. EST. See if he’ll be stopping by your city by checking out the tour dates below.
September 19 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena
September 20 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
September 21 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
September 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
September 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
September 30 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
October 3 – Laredo, TX @ Laredo Energy Arena
October 4 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center
October 5 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
October 6 – Edinburgh, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
October 7 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
October 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
October 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center
October 12 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
October 13 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
October 14 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
October 18 – Boston, MA @ Agannis Arena
October 19 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
October 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
October 21 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
October 24 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
October 25 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
October 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
October 27 – Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome
October 28 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena