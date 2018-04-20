J. Cole officially brings the first visual off of his latest album KOD to life, thanks to the just-released video for his song “ATM.”

Much like in the lyrics to the song, the video deals with the issues of capitalism in American society, evidenced by a man (played by Cole) literally paying an arm and a leg for a fancy new car, which leads to his demise.

To start off the Scott Lazer- directed video, Cole appears to be very high, and he’s sailing through the sky on a throne as several children floating on giant pill bottles follow closely behind. This brings a real-life depiction to “Kids On Drugs,” one of the meanings behind the title’s acronym.

Elsewhere in the colorful visual, the Dreamville rapper is restrained by a straight jacket in a padded room made entirely out of $100 bills, and later, he’s surrounded by a bevy of beauties while gambling his money away.

The video gives off some serious Busta Rhymes’ “Gimme Some More” vibes, and if that was one of the intentions, we’re really loving this vibrant homage to the Hype Williams and Rhymes-directed MV.

Check out the video below.