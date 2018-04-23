The release of J.Cole’s KOD has everyone thrilled about the rapper’s approach to tackling enlightenment and addiction. So much so, that he’s received a social media-esque pat on the back from one of his biggest heroes.

In between praises from Logic and Jaden Smith, Nas took to social media to co-sign the rapper’s fifth project. The two share a unique history, which has been told on and off wax. An avid fan of the Queensbridge native, Cole’s Born Sinner LP featured the track “Let Nas Down,” a introspective look into his debut album Cole World: The Sideline Story and the criticism that came with the radio-friendly single, “Work Out.” Nas responded warmly with “Made Nas Proud” which featured plenty of gems for Cole and rest of us to soak in.

The same year the two appeared on VIBE’s Summer 2013 issue, where they talked about progression of rap and comparisons to one another. “He’s his own man, and I listened to it from that point of view,” Nas said. “I wasn’t looking for me in him. I been inspired by tons of people; he’s been inspired by tons of people. When we do what we do, we sound like us. To me, Cole sounds like Cole. There can be some things I listen to and I wonder if I inspired that or if it’s something I would’ve thought of or would’ve tried to rhyme or whatever, but that’s him. That’s a great compliment that there’s someone who likes what I do—because this dude is nice, so you’re biggin’ me up.”

Cole’s album is also a hit with his very dedicated fan base. On the day of it’s release (April 20), the album broke the Spotify streaming record, surpassing over 4.1 million streams in it’s opening day. The record was previously held by Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” which brought in 3.8 million streams. The album also debuted at #1 on the iTunes chart in the U.S. and 35 other territories. It’s great news for Cole, but also a funny bummer since he was unable to find a physical copy of his album in stores.

How I can't find a physical copy to my own shit — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 22, 2018

Before giving KOD another spin, check out Cole’s sweet speech to Nas from VIBE’s 2014 Impact Awards below.

