Much like the public’s reaction to news of Kevin Hart’s infidelity, all eyes are on the comedian in J. Cole’s latest video, partly named after the Philadelphia native. As the song tells the tale of fighting off the urge to cheat, the video for “Kevin’s Heart” does the same and its impact is felt that much more since Hart decided to serve as the reel’s star.

From the grocery store to shopping for a stroller to simply driving his car, Hart fends off pitiful stares and temptation. The visual, directed by Scott Lazer and J. Cole, is the second feature off of the latter’s new project, K.O.D.

While the content of the video stemmed from a serious occurrence, Hart still managed to insert a comedic quip. Before the birth of this third child, and first with wife Eniko Parrish, Hart admitted to his infidelity during an interview on The Breakfast Club. “I’m guilty, regardless of how it happened and what was involved,” he said.

