Stream J. Cole’s New Album ‘KOD’

Days after announcing his surprise project, J. Cole delivers his 5th studio album KOD as promised. The 12-track, 42-minute and 12-second album features two intros, one outro and 2 songs featuring an artist named of kiLL edward, who many believe to be a name for Cole’s alter ego.

Prior to the album’s release, the Fayetteville, North Carolina-native held a private album listening event in New York City. At the first come, first listen session, Cole shared how the album’s title stands for three things: Kids on Drugs, King OverDosed and Kill Our Demons. Meanwhile, fans follow the theory of King Of Dreamville as another title name.

The album’s closing track “1985” is believed to serve as the introduction to another LP or another track from a long-awaited collaboration with Kendrick Lamar.

Until then, hear J. Cole’S 5th studio album, KOD (Kids on Drugs, Kill Our Demons or whichever interpretation you want to follow) down below.

