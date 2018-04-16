After some quiet time on social media, being featured in an NBA Playoffs commercial, and through the announcement of a surprise-and-strict no press list, no guest list show in New York City, it appears J. Cole knew exactly what he was doing to get his fans ready for something bigger.

On Monday (Apr. 16), the rapper announced his forthcoming album KOD, which is slated to be released this Friday (Apr. 20). It is the follow-up to his critically-acclaimed 2016 LP 4 Your Eyez Only, which was also accompanied by an HBO documentary. The latest news to come from the Fayetteville, N.C. musician was announced to fans via Twitter.

This is a great day for hip-hop. Not only did Cole drop gems about his highly-anticipated comeback, but OVO’s Drake announced he’s taking over the summer with his upcoming album Scorpion, which will be released in June. Additionally, Kendrick Lamar became the first non-classical or jazz act in history to win a Pulitzer Prize for Music, and he will headline Hot 97’s Summer Jam festival.

Seems like Summer 2018 is going to be one full of great hits.