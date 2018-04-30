After releasing his fifth studio album KOD earlier this month, J. Cole has been solidifying his summer plans with a bevy of festival outings, with his latest one now being Bumbershoot.

On Aug. 31, the Seattle-based festival will return for its 48th year with J. Cole, The Chainsmokers, SZA, Lil Wayne and Portugal. The Man serving as the headliners. The three-day outing will also include appearances by Young Thug, Ludacris, T-Pain, Kelela, Tinashe and more.

As for J. Cole, he has already began performing cuts off his newly-crowned No. 1 album KOD. This past weekend, he trekked to Nigeria and dished out his new single “ATM.” On Sunday (April 29), Cole nabbed this fifth consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 by selling a whopping 397,000 copies, making it the highest opening week since Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. in 2017.

Take a look at the lineup for Bumbershoot below.

READ MORE: 15 Things We Learned From J. Cole’s KOD Twitter Q&A