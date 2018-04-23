While Nashville police are still looking for 29-year-old Travis Reinking who shot and killed four people at a local Waffle House, police are celebrating James Shaw Jr for rushing the gunman and wrestling the assault-type riffle away from him.

“I figured if I was going to die, he was going to have to work for it,” Shaw said.

According to reports, Shaw hid inside the restaurant bathroom when he heard the shots, and the moment Reinking stopped firing Shaw ambushed and wrestled the weapon from him throwing it over the counter. It was then Reinking fled.

During a press conference, Shaw made it clear his act of bravery was to save his own life. “I did that completely out of a selfish act,” Shaw said. “I was completely doing it just to save myself. I don’t want people to think that I was the Terminator or Superman or anybody like that,” he added.

Hours after the shooting, Shaw went to the hospital and then to church with his father. “I don’t think it really has hit me, but I know it’s going to take time. I’m going to try to talk to some professional help, ’cause I know what I saw is probably not normal or average.”

At about 3:23AM Sunday morning, Reinking exited his truck and shot two people outside of the Waffle House and then killed two people inside the restaurant. As of Monday morning, (April 23) Reinking is still on the loose, which has left Shaw feeling uneasy. However, he’s thankful he was able to survive for his daughter’s sake.