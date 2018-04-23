Janelle Monáe Celebrates North American Tour With “I Like That” Video
Janelle Monáe is just five days away from releasing her new studio album, Dirty Computer. In preparation for the new material, the singer announced her North American tour schedule and dropped a music video for the album’s final advance single “I Like That.”
The 3-minute video for “I Like That,” begins with an extravagantly decorated Monáe standing in front of red bleachers. As clones belt out a soothing harmony, the video cuts to the singer lounging amongst tropical greenery and soaking in a milk bath. As previously noted, “I Like That” is the third track to be released from her album. It follows “Pynk” and the fan-certified “bisexual anthem,” “Make Me Feel.”
In regards to her tour, Monáe will reportedly be kick-starting her journey on June 11, at the King’s County Marymoor Park in Seattle, Washington. She’ll conclude the 28-show trek on Aug. 4 at The Tabernacle in Atlanta.
Dirty Computer reportedly hits stores and streaming services this Friday (Apr. 27). Tickets for hr 2018 tour dates go on sale on Wednesday, May 2.
Janelle Monáe 2018 North American tour dates
June 11 — Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park
June 12 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
June 13 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
June 16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
June 20 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
June 26 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater
June 28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
June 30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
July 1 — Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre
July 3 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
July 5 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
July 6 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
Jul 7 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
July 9 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit
July 10 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
July 11 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
July 13 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
July 14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
July 16 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel
July 18 — New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
July 20 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
July 21 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
July 23 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
July 24 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
July 26 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
July 27 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater
July 28 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
August 4 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle