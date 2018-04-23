Janelle Monáe Celebrates North American Tour With “I Like That” Video

Janelle Monáe is just five days away from releasing her new studio album, Dirty Computer. In preparation for the new material, the singer announced her North American tour schedule and dropped a music video for the album’s final advance single “I Like That.”

The 3-minute video for “I Like That,” begins with an extravagantly decorated Monáe standing in front of red bleachers. As clones belt out a soothing harmony, the video cuts to the singer lounging amongst tropical greenery and soaking in a milk bath. As previously noted, “I Like That” is the third track to be released from her album. It follows “Pynk” and the fan-certified “bisexual anthem,” “Make Me Feel.”

In regards to her tour, Monáe will reportedly be kick-starting her journey on June 11, at the King’s County Marymoor Park in Seattle, Washington. She’ll conclude the 28-show trek on Aug. 4 at The Tabernacle in Atlanta.

Dirty Computer reportedly hits stores and streaming services this Friday (Apr. 27). Tickets for hr 2018 tour dates go on sale on Wednesday, May 2.

Janelle Monáe 2018 North American tour dates

June 11 — Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park

June 12 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 13 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

June 16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

June 20 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

June 26 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater

June 28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

June 30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

July 1 — Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre

July 3 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

July 5 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

July 6 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Jul 7 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

July 9 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit

July 10 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

July 11 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

July 13 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

July 14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

July 16 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

July 18 — New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

July 20 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

July 21 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 23 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

July 24 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

July 26 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

July 27 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater

July 28 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

August 4 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle