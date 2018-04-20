The monumental hype surrounding Janelle Monáe’s upcoming album Dirty Computer has been at an all-time high since February. After dropping warm-up bangers “Django Jane” “Make Me Feel” and “PYNK” with stunning visuals for both, the Hidden Figures actress is ready to debut her next major preview to her first solo album in five years called Dirty Computer: An Emotion Picture.

“Dirty Computer is a near-future story about a citizen who finds love and danger in a totalitarian society. She’s an outlaw because she’s being herself,” the Electric Lady told Billboard. “Overall, I wanted to reflect what’s happening in the streets right now, and what might happen tomorrow if we don’t band together and fight for love.”

In the teaser for the short film, Monáe portrays a rare renegade named Jane 57821, who thrives in an advanced, totalitarian society where citizens are known only as “computers.” While she embraces The Resistance, we watch Jane survive numerous, futuristic scenes full of intense drama and compassionate love alongside her co-star Tessa Thompson, who stole the show in Thor and Selma. The 44-minute film reveals what happens when corrupt government officials and diabolical machines join forces to threaten the freedoms of the human race.

“I’m always trying to expand out from the stereo speakers and tell stories visually and in different ways. So I set out to make an emotion picture, a narrative visual experience that could accompany my album,” Monae told Billboard. “I’ve been inspired by the people that came before me, the artists who pushed the limits of where music can go and how it can be represented visually.”

Dirty Computer: An Emotion Picture is set to make its grand debut next week on the eve of her third studio album’s release (April 27). The film will air on MTV and BET as well as their other platforms MTV2, MTV Live, mtvU, BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Her.

Watch the official trailer below.