Janelle Monae Likes What She Likes On New Song “I Like That”

Janelle Monae is a nonconformist in every sense of the word and her art shows it. She admits in confidence that she’s a “walking contradiction” and likes it that way on her new song “I Like That.” She posted the audio on Youtube quietly without a word on social media Sunday (April 15). This is the fourth single release off her upcoming album Dirty Computer.

Monae stylistically talks about her inner complexities with a self-confident reassurance. “A little crazy, little sexy, little cool/Little rough around the edges but I keep it smooth/I’m always left of center and that’s right where I belong,” she sings to 808s and hi-hats. Take it for what it is, or try to scrutinize between the stanzas, the “Make Me Feel” singer points out the paradoxes that make her unique and she’s grateful for them.

This comes a few days after she released “p****y power” visuals for “PYNK” in which she rocks frilly pink pants paying homage to a woman’s a vagina. Monae is definitely letting anticipation for her album build up. Dirty Computer is set to release April 27.

