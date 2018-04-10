Janelle Monae has always been a staunch proponent for girl power, but her latest visual and musical endeavor takes p***y power to the highest degree. Consider “PYNK” the newest addition to 2018 anthems for the ladies (Drake’s “Nice For What” and Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy set the playlist up nicely). In the titillating Emma Westenberg-directed video, Janelle teamed up with Grimes to give praise to the pink parts all genders bow down to, “PYNK is a brash celebration of creation. self love. sexuality. and p***y power! PYNK is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere,” Janelle said to describe the video. “PYNK is where the future is born.”

Her lyrics make that mighty clear. “Pink like the inside of your… baby/Pink behind all of the doors, crazy/Pink like the tongue that goes down, maybe/Pink like the paradise found,” she sings sweetly. In order to bring this celebration to life, Monae donned some elaborate pink ensembles, the most memorable of which is a pair of pink-hued frilly pants fashioned to look like a lady flower. As an added treat, gal pal Tessa Thompson pops out from between her legs, while elsewhere, she and Janelle drum around on a rolling wave of brown backsides.

The poppy song is a cut from her forthcoming album, Dirty Computer, slated to release on April 27. This follows behind a double release of videos for “Django Jane” and “Make Me Feel,” the latter of which also featured Tessa Thompson. Keep the stellar visuals coming, Ms. Monae. Watch “PYNK” below.