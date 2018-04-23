Janet Jackson Announces New Dates For State Of The World Tour

At age 51, Janet Jackson’s impeccable stage presence garnered rave reviews during her State of the World Tour last year. In hopes of electrifying the crowd once more, Jackson will extend her tour this summer after announcing new dates early Monday morning (April 23).

Produced by Live Nation, Jackson’s 11-city jaunt will find her traveling across the country this July. Her first outing will take place in Austin, TX on July 11 at the Austin360 Amp. From there, she’ll hit a bevy of cities including Miami, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Virginia Beach and more.

Starting Friday (April 27), tickets will be available to the general public at LiveNation.com. For Citi cardmembers, they’ll have access to purchase pre-sale tickets Tuesday (April 24) at 10am local time up until Thursday (April 26) at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass.

In addition to her extended tour, Jackson will also be headlining a slew of festivals this summer including Panorama, Outside Lands and FYF Fest. Check out the new dates for Jackson’s State of the World Tour below.

JANET JACKSON TOUR DATES:

7/11 Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amp

7/13 Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheater

7/15 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

7/18 Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

7/20 Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium

7/26 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/29 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/1 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/3 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

8/5 Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

8/7 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

