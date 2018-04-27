Listen up Insecure fans, we have some good news and some bad news. The good news: filming for HBO’s hit comedy series is well underway. The bad news: this season may not include one of our favorite “f**k boys.” According to Jay Ellis, who plays Issa Rae’s love interest on the show, he has not filmed one scene for the new season, leading many to wonder: is Lawrence gone for good?

Ellis stopped by The Angie Martinez Show to dish about his role in the series. During their chat, he indicated that he’s been “out of the loop” in regards to this season’s storyline and filming schedule. “I’m a little bit out of it. I’m not really…they’ve been filming for the last six or seven weeks or something like that,” he revealed.

For those who haven’t caught up with Season Two, Lawrence and Issa finally said goodbye to each other in the finale. Although that chapter was seemingly closed for good, Martinez insists that Lawrence has to make a comeback.

“I don’t know if there is a relationship,” Ellis said of his character and Issa. “There was closure at the end. There was like full closure.”

Despite Lawrence being introduced as merely a love interest in the series opener, his character developed a subplot of his own toward the end of Season One and much of the following season. So, it seems odd that he would be cut out of the show entirely. But “Isn’t that life?” Ellis questioned.

All hope isn’t lost just yet. “I don’t know. I honestly truly don’t know. I might get a call tomorrow and they gonna be like ‘ay can you come do this’ and I’ll be like ‘Yeah, I’ll be there,'” he stated.

Insecure’s third season doesn’t have a release date at the moment, but it is expected to premiere sometime this summer. Hopefully, we’ll see Lawrence back in action. In the meantime, check out Jay Ellis’ full comments around the 10:57 mark in the video above.