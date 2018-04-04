JAY-Z Gushes About Blue Ivy In David Letterman Interview

JAY-Z is a doting dad in his upcoming interview on David Letterman’s Netflix interview show.

The 4:44 MC gushes over his first born daughter, Blue Ivy, in a recent clip from the former late-night host’s series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. The public has grown to love Blue’s sweet sassiness, and Jigga let us in on more of the six year old’s attributes, such as her honest, upfront approach to discussions.

“I feel grateful every day. I wake up, I look around, look at my kids, they’re healthy,” the Grammy-winner said. “Me and [Blue] talk.”

He persisted to tell a story about how Blue let him know that she was hurt by his tone of voice during a past conversation.

“I told her to get in the car the other day cause she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school,” he continued. “And I got in the car and I’m faced this way- I’m just painting the picture of how healthy my children are at this present time- so we’re driving and I just hear a little voice…”

“‘…Dad…’ I turn around and she said, ‘I didn’t like when you told me to get in the car the way you told me…It hurt my feelings.’ And I was like, ‘That’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever said to me.’”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Jay discusses his reaction to his mother coming out as a lesbian to him.

“For her to sit in front of me and tell me ‘I think I love someone’ – I mean, I really cried,” he said. “That’s a real story. I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free.”