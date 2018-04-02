Jay-Z knows what it takes to make a good rapper and also has no problems giving props to fellow music legends. In the teaser for his upcoming appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the music icon shares what it takes to make a good rapper.

Monday’s teaser (Apr. 2) features Jay’s perspective on the art of rap and how peers like Snoop Dogg and Eminem have mastered it. “You can have a great voice, and you can just almost say anything,” Mr. Carter said before jumping into an underwhelming impression of Snoop Dogg’s verse on “Nuthin’ But A G Thang.” “I think Snoop Dogg has a great voice, like he can say ‘One-two-three into the four,’ I was like ‘Oh my god.’ It just sounds good, right?” he said.

He continues to lay out the fundamentals of wordplay by pointing out Eminem’s cadence on his classic, “The Way I Am.” “You almost become a percussion inside the music,” he said. “So there’s multiple ways to be really good. Some people just have it all.”

Since taking his bow from network television in 2015, Letterman surfaced on Netflix with the critically acclaimed fireside chat show. Guests have included former president Barack Obama, actor George Clooney and activist Malala Yousafzai.

Jay appeared on The Letterman Show in 2010 to discuss his memoir Decoded, and in 2013 where he hilariously talked about the origins his name while trolling the late night host.

Letterman’s chat with Jay will air on Friday (Apr. 7). Check out the trailer above.