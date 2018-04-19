‘Insecure’ And JAY-Z’s ‘TIME: The Kalief Browder Story’ Win Peabody Awards

HBO Celebrates New Season Of
CREDIT: Getty Images

Coveted award entities continue to shower programs spearheaded by black creatives with praise. According to Okayplayer, JAY-Z’s riveting documentary, Time: The Kalief Browder Story, received a Peabody Award on Thursday (Apr. 19), beating out 60 hopefuls.

The 2017 Spike TV feature depicted the life of Kalief Browder, a Bronx teen who was jailed for a crime he didn’t commit. While detained at Rikers Island with no hope of bail or a trial, Browder endured physical and mental abuse in solitary confinement. Two years after he was released, the trauma became too much to bear and he committed suicide. His death sparked protests for the shutdown of Rikers Island.

Following the doc’s premiere, executive producer JAY-Z tweeted his thanks to viewers and referred to Browder as a “prophet.” The Roc Nation leader is currently producing a series on Trayvon Martin’s life, which will premiere later this year.

On another end of TV’s spectrum, one of the summer’s favorite broadcasts has a new reason to puff out its chest. Issa Rae’s Insecure took home a Peabody in the entertainment category which sparked reactions from the HBO program’s creatives like actress Yvonne Orji – who plays Molly in the show – and its showrunner Prentice Penny.

In an interview with The Guardian, Rae revealed her goal for the show, stating, “I just wanted to see my friends and I reflected on television, in the same way that white people are allowed, and which nobody questions.”

Following this news, hopefully, Insecure fans will be able to mark their calendars for season three’s premiere date.

Tags: HBO, Insecure, Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji