Coveted award entities continue to shower programs spearheaded by black creatives with praise. According to Okayplayer, JAY-Z’s riveting documentary, Time: The Kalief Browder Story, received a Peabody Award on Thursday (Apr. 19), beating out 60 hopefuls.

The 2017 Spike TV feature depicted the life of Kalief Browder, a Bronx teen who was jailed for a crime he didn’t commit. While detained at Rikers Island with no hope of bail or a trial, Browder endured physical and mental abuse in solitary confinement. Two years after he was released, the trauma became too much to bear and he committed suicide. His death sparked protests for the shutdown of Rikers Island.

Following the doc’s premiere, executive producer JAY-Z tweeted his thanks to viewers and referred to Browder as a “prophet.” The Roc Nation leader is currently producing a series on Trayvon Martin’s life, which will premiere later this year.

Kalief is a prophet. His story will save lives . You guys watching and your compassion made this happen. Thank you . pic.twitter.com/Vvnt9tDBeR — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) March 31, 2017

On another end of TV’s spectrum, one of the summer’s favorite broadcasts has a new reason to puff out its chest. Issa Rae’s Insecure took home a Peabody in the entertainment category which sparked reactions from the HBO program’s creatives like actress Yvonne Orji – who plays Molly in the show – and its showrunner Prentice Penny.

In an interview with The Guardian, Rae revealed her goal for the show, stating, “I just wanted to see my friends and I reflected on television, in the same way that white people are allowed, and which nobody questions.”

A #Peabody goes to @IssaRae, @The_A_Prentice, @YvonneOrji and @HBO for @InsecureHBO season two, a groundbreaking series that captures the lives of everyday young black people in Los Angeles with a fresh and authentic take. 🏆 Citation: https://t.co/Bhj24iz9DQ pic.twitter.com/xWmyeZGmyC — Peabody Awards (@PeabodyAwards) April 19, 2018

Yoooooooo!!!!!!! YOOOOOOO!!!! Meeennn…. this is surreal. Shout out to the entire @insecurehbo fam and thank you @PeabodyAwards for recognizing us! https://t.co/wHlX3zmt5F — Yvonne Orji (@YvonneOrji) April 19, 2018

WE WON! Thank you @PeabodyAwards for selecting us along with so many other great shows! #insecurehbo https://t.co/5Na09VdWf9 — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) April 19, 2018

Following this news, hopefully, Insecure fans will be able to mark their calendars for season three’s premiere date.