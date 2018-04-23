The good folks at Tidal took us down memory lane (I was a rookie street hustler and bought my first car–Ford Taurus–with drug money) by delivering some priceless gems for all of the JAY Z stans: Hov’s first official mixtape S. Carter Collection, released back in 2003.

Over 24 songs, a young JAY Z, when he still used his “ah ah” ab-lib, rapped over instrumentals from Pharrell, 50 Cent, Michael Jackson, Joe Budden’s “Pump It Up.” In fact, it around 2003 when Budden blamed JAY Z–then president of Def Jam Records–for the lack of success of his self-titled debut album. Hov jabbed subliminal disses at Budden on unofficial remix of “Pump it Up.” Budden bit back with his JAY Z diss, “Talk 2 ‘Em.”

There are also original songs on S. Carter mixtape such as “This Life Forever,” from the Black Gangster soundtrack, “Your Only a Customer,” from Streets is Watching soundtrack and “It’s Like That,” a song from Vol 2…Hard Knock Life.

S.Carter mixtape acted as a warm-up run before the release of The Black Album, released in November 20013.

Stream S.Carter Collection on Tidal.