Illinois’ Washington Junior High is home to a student that deserves all of the praise and recognition. According to CBS 2, Jayera Griffin not only helps fellow students as a tutor, but her assistance to their advancement goes beyond the classroom.

The eighth-grader announced a fundraiser last week to help students clean their clothes for free. Griffin noticed that the kids she would tutor were distracted by the appearance of their clothing. To combat that notion, she raised nearly $1,000 to enact “Free Wash Day” for those students’ families who couldn’t afford to do laundry. The event took place at Mama’s Coin Laundry Cleaners.

“It will help drastically because they wouldn’t get talked about as much,” the honor student said. “Because it lowers their self-esteem. Once they get that esteem boost they’ll feel much better and they’ll pay attention more to their education.” Griffin plans on making “Free Wash Day” a recurring theme, which will fall around spring break.

Her gesture was also inspired by her father, Michael Griffin, who encouraged his daughter to always give back. “We raised her to be like this, where she knows to give and help out other people,” he said to WGN-TV. “A lot of people don’t have what we have and don’t have the luck we have. I’m very proud of her.”