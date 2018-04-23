Since Cardi B announced her pregnancy with fiance Offset, fans and other celebrities have showed their support and encouraged the breakout star, including JAY-Z.

Fresh off the stage from Beyonce’s Coachella second weekend performance, Hov and Cardi shared a short but beautiful moment. TMZ caught JAY-Z holding tight to Cardi’s arms lovingly and rubbing her pregnant belly. The “Get Up 10” rapper can be seen beaming from ear to ear.

Jay-Z is among a long list of celebrities like Oprah, Lady Gaga and Remy Ma who have shown their support for Cardi’s motherhood and musical journey. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Cardi spoke feelings of freedom and determination after the announcement of her baby.

“I feel free. People were going to find out anyways. My body is changing and I have so much work to do, but if I could’ve choose a different way I wouldn’t even let anybody know because I don’t want to hear people’s opinions, and I don’t want people to make me feel a blessing should be a regret. I don’t want the negative energy on my baby,” she said.

Cardi is speculated to be in her third trimester. For Weekend two of Coachella, Cardi brought out SZA, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin