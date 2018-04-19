Jennifer Lopez Hints At Collaboration With Cardi B

DJ Khaled has been giving fans the collaborations of their dreams; something he’s continuing as it looks like he’ll be bringing together Bronx Binderellas, Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez in the studio.

J-Lo hinted at the uptown union Wednesday (Apr. 18) via her Instagram. “Tell Cardi B and DJ Khaled I’m on my way,” Lopez captioned her post before using the hashtag “#Dinero” that many think is an allusion to the single’s title. If this track comes to fruition it will be the Bronx’s equivalent to the Dragon Ball Z “fusion dance” as J-Lo’s early 2000’s “Jenny From The Block” era was an iconic moment in hip-hop that fans are looking to relive. While Cardi B is the genre’s newest superstar with the charismatic potential to be a crossover actress and sensation like her predecessor.

And with DJ Khaled’s diverse production experience combined with the singles predicted title, “Dinero” may be a track that not only rebirths “Jenny From The Block” but also embraces both artists’ Latinx heritage. Something that is Cardi has done well with tracks like “I Like” and is necessary as hip-hop has grown past its Bronx nativity into a global genre.

Lopez has some extra time on her hands to release new music. After three successful seasons, the entertainer is putting her to rest her NBC drama, Shades of Blue. “I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character – a woman, a detective but, first and foremost, a mother,” Lopez said in a statement to Deadline. “Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman.” She’s also going strong with her Las Vegas residency and starring on the second season of the competition show, World of Dance.

