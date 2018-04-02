Watch Jim Jones “Chicken Fried Rice” Music Video With 5am, Yo Gotti & Trav

Jim Jones rounded up his brethren 5am, Yo Gotti and Trav for his latest visuals. The Dipset co-founder goes back to the project benches in Harlem like it’s 1995 all over again in “Chicken Fried Rice.”

Although he prefers high end Asian meals these days, Capo is referring to the days when he could only afford to eat cheap Chinese takeout with the crew. His upcoming project features cameos from Cam’ron, Mozzy, Lil Durk and more.

Wasted Talented is slated for release on April 13th through Vamplife/EMPIRE. Watch the “Chicken Fried Rice” below video.