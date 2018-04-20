Jorja Announces Debut Album ‘Lost & Found’

Jorja Smith is hopping on the new music wave! The singer-songwriter recently announced the due date and title of her debut album on social media on Apr. 20. Lost & Found will reportedly hit streaming services and stores this summer.

According to a pre-order link the singer provided with the announcement, there will be a total of 12 tracks on the album. It will include the pre-released singles “Teenage Fantasy,” “Where Did I Go?” and “Blue Lights” (the last two were featured on her debut mixtape). There doesn’t appear to be any features on the project. Her album cover displays a close-up portrait of Jorja, which was reportedly shot and designed by Rashid Babiker.

My Debut Album ‘Lost & Found’ is out 8th June

Pre order now https://t.co/Z2gPUFB95z

Photo & Artwork by @Rashidbabiker pic.twitter.com/0S1j9rHIQm — JMoney (@JorjaSmith) April 20, 2018

The British singer’s debut album will arrive nearly two years after her mixtape Project 11, which dropped in Nov. 2016. In between that gap, Smith has kept busy with appearances on Drake’s More Life, and most recently, an appearance on the No. 1 record Black Panther: The Album.

Jorja has not revealed any other details regarding her creative process of the album’s direction at this time. Lost & Found will reportedly drop on June 8. Stay tuned for more updates, and check out the official announcement and cover art above.