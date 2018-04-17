After rocking festivals and concert stages after dropping her debut single, “Blue Lights” back in 2016, Jorja Smith has finally made her U.S. television debut last night (April 16). She captivated fans across the country as she performed the record on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. Under the dreamy, soft “blue lights”, Jorja Smith vocally allures millions of viewers at home as she performs the dreary song about police in the United Kingdom while backed by a live band. And of course, fans in attendance were visibly impressed by her rich, passionate vocals.

Meanwhile, the “Let Me Down” singer is currently on tour across the country with a forthcoming performance at Coachella this weekend. The tour will be wrap up on its East Coast leg in Washington, D.C. The dates are as follows:

4/21/18 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/23/18 San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew

4/24/18 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

4/26/18 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

4/27/18 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

4/28/18 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Caberet

5/1/18 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

5/2/18 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

5/4/18 Detroit, MI @ El Club

5/5/18 Toronto, ON @ Opera House

5/8/18 Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

5/9/18 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

5/11/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

5/12/18 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

5/13/18 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Watch Jorja Smith’s historic performance below.